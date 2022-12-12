'Be ready to kill Modi if...': Congress leader makes shocking remarks against PM Modi, booked

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria has been booked for making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House in Panna, Pateria said PM Modi will end elections, he will divide people on the basis of religion, caste, and language. "The future life of Dalits and tribals is in danger. If the Constitution is to be saved then be ready to kill Modi. Murder in a sense defeating Modi," he said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP has shared the video which has gone viral on social media. Following this, the Congress leader has been booked under sections 451, 504 (1b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC.

Reacting to the comments, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this was the height of hatred and the real feelings of Congress were being revealed but such things will not be tolerated. He said the case was being registered and the law would take its course. He said the reality of those pretending to be on the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore.

"PM Modi lives in the heart of the people. He is the centre of faith of the entire nation. Congressmen did not face him in the field and a Congress leader is talking about the murder of Modi. This is the height of hatred," the chief minister said.

However, Pateria later clarified that the video had been misinterpreted. He said he was a follower of Gandhi and that Gandhi's followers can not talk about murder. He said he meant to say that it was necessary to defeat Modi to save this country's Constitution, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribal, and to remove unemployment. "My intention about the murder has been misrepresented," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Sevadal in a tweet said: "Listen carefully (to) the statement of Raja Pateria, talking about saving the constitution NOT by killing him but defeating him during elections (listen to last line)."

Panna SP Dharmraj Meena said that a complaint against Raja Pateria had been filed and the police have registered an FIR. He said derogatory remarks have been used in the video which can cause unrest. The probe is underway and further action shall follow, the SP said.