Bhagwant Mann to launch personal WhatsApp number as anti-corruption helpline on Mar 23

Punjab's new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Thursday that the government will launch an anti-corruption helpline on Sheed Diwas, March 23. Mann added that the helpline will be his personal WhatsApp number. People of Punjab will be able to lodge complaints pertaining to corruption via WhatsApp.

"On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji, we will release the anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number," wrote Mann in Hindi on Twitter.

"In Punjab, if someone demands a bribe from you, don't refuse, make a video/audio recording & send it to that number," Mann added. He explained that his office will investigate and that no culprit would be spared. "Corruption will no longer work in Punjab," he added.

भगत सिंह जी के शहीदी दिवस पर, हम anti-corruption हेल्पलाइन नम्बर जारी करेंगे। वो मेरा पर्सनल वॉट्सऐप नंबर होगा। अगर आपसे कोई भी रिश्वत मांगे, उसकी वीडियो/ऑडियो रिकॉर्डिंग करके मुझे भेज देना। भ्रष्टाचारियों के ख़िलाफ़ सख्त एक्शन लिया जाएगा।



पंजाब में अब भ्रष्टाचार नहीं चलेगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 17, 2022

Mann made the announcement at his maiden meeting after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab. At the meeting, he urged top brass of state civil and police administration to discharge their duties as public servants in the letter and spirit, reported ANI.

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann took oath Wednesday as Punjab chief minister at a ceremony thronged by tens of thousands of people in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village, where he promised to fight unemployment and corruption in the state.

Mann is the state's 28th chief minister, counting also the multiple terms served by some.

Arvind Kejriwal and ministers from his Delhi cabinet, including Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, attended the event in yellow turbans. Newly elected AAP MLAs too participated.

Mann's daughter Seerat Mann, 21, and son Dilshan Mann, 17, flew in for the ceremony from the US, where they had moved to along with their mother after the couple separated in 2015.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 48-year-old Mann, who went through it in Punjabi.

(With Agencies input)

Also read: Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM at Bhagat Singh's ancestral village