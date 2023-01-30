Bharat Jodo Yatra finale: 10 things Rahul Gandhi said amid heavy snowfall in Srinagar

After five months, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra reached its conclusion on Monday with a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Addressing a gathering amid heavy snowfall, the Congress chief briefly highlighted all the events that took place during the yatra that traversed through 12 states and two union territories.

Here is what the Congress chief said:

1. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir on January 19. Gandhi on Monday said that while he was warned of a probable attack in Kashmir, however, people did not give him hand grenade but hearts full of love.

2. He also said that no BJP leader could walk like this in Jammu and Kashmir because they are scared.

3. The Congress Chief said that four children from the economically weaker section, who had no clothes on came up to him, while they were in the cold, shivering. "Maybe they didn't have food. I thought that if they're not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn't wear the same," he said.

4. Addressing the gathering, Gandhi also stated that Yatra was not done for himself or the Congress party. Rather, the aim has been to stand against ideology that wants to destroy foundation of country.

Did not do Yatra for myself or Cong, aim is to stand against ideology that wants to destroy foundation of country: Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2023

5. Recalling an instance, Gandhi said he was in a lot of pain during the yatra one day, but a letter from a young girl changed his perspective and the pain vanished. "I can see your knee is hurting because when you put pressure on that leg, it shows on your face. I can't walk with you but I'm walking beside you from my heart because I know you're walking for me and my future. Right at that moment, my pain vanished," the letter read.

I learned a lot. One day, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I've to walk for 6-7 hrs more & it'll be difficult. But a young girl came running to me & said that she has written something for me. She hugged me & ran away. I started reading it: Rahul Gandhi, in Srinagar, J&K (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JtvD7Q202S — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

6. The Congress rally was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium amid tight security and heavy snowfall. Gandhi recalled that many women met him during the yatra and cried as they were raped and molested. He added that these women didn't want him to inform the police. "This is the reality of India," he added.

7. Talking about the Yatra, Gandhi added that he has been running 8-10 kilometres every day, which is why he thought walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, wouldn't be so hard. He said that the Yatra proved his ego wrong.

8. Gandhi added that those who have not seen or faced violence will not understand it. "I understand violence. I have seen it and been through it personally," he added.

9. While people may be scared of the ongoing situation in Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi said that coming to Kashmir truly felt like homecoming. "What you called Kashmiriyat, I call that home," he added.

10. Rahul Gandhi also said that the country can defeat extremist ideologies by standing together with love.

NC leader Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti joined Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.