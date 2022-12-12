Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for the second time; PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh in attendance

Gujarat oath-taking ceremony: Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second time on Monday. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Patel and his cabinet at Gandhinagar’s Helipad Ground. The Chief Minister took oath in Gujarati.

Besides Patel, BJP MLAs Kanubhai Desai (Pardi), Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar), Raghavji Patel (Jamnagar Rural), and Balwantsinh Rajput (Siddhpur) took oath as Cabinet ministers. BJP leaders Kunwarji Bavaliya, Mulobhai Bera, Kuber Dindor, and Bhanuben Babariya also took oath as ministers. BJP's Harsh SanghaviPurshottam Solanki, Bachubhai Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Panseriya, Bhikhusinh Parmar, Kunwarji Halpati, and Jagdish Vishwakarma also took oath as cabinet ministers.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, and chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

BJP's Bhupendra Patel takes oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive time. pic.twitter.com/TcWIq5HcYc December 12, 2022 BJP leaders Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet. pic.twitter.com/IYzM8sHPWy — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022 BJP leaders Naresh Patel, Bachubhai Khabad and Parshottam Solanki take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet. pic.twitter.com/c3ZSqBZ0Mv — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

BJP's Bhupendra Patel took oath as the CM of Gujarat, along with his cabinet ministers, in Gandhinagar today.



PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda & BJP CMs including UP CM Yogi Adityanath and MP CM SS Chouhan attended the event. pic.twitter.com/XqbZWuLCKR — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Basavaraj Bommai, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Manik Saha were present at the mega event. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also in attendance. Besides, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s family was also present during the occasion.

Ahead of Patel and his cabinet's oath taking, BJP MLA from Viramgam Hardik Patel said, "I am a very young MLA. I only believe in working for the party. BJP will decide who they want to keep in cabinet. I will happily accept whatever responsibility the party decides to give me."

The saffron party broke records in this year’s Gujarat Assembly elections. The BJP secured 156 seats out of the total 182 seats, higher than BJP’s 127 seats in 2002 when Narendra Modi became the chief minister and Congress’ 149 seats under Madhav Singh Solanki.