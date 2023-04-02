Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds high-level meet over violence; announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of deceased

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting over the violence that erupted in several parts of the state after the Ram Navami procession in which he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the affected family, news agency ANI reported.

According to police, the deceased, Mukesh Kumar, died in a shooting incident in the Paharpur area.

During the assessment meeting, the Chief Minister said that the police and administration should be completely aware and responsive. "They should keep an eye on everything. Keep identifying the miscreants and take the strictest action against them. Under any circumstances, keep an eye on it so that no mistake is made. Maintain law and order completely," an official statement said quoting Bihar CM.

The Bihar Chief Minister also asked officials to have an instant video conference with the Superintendents of Police from all districts.

"Get complete information. Inform the media about the facts by holding a press conference so that no rumour spreads and people do not get confused," CM said.

Communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities.

The police till Saturday arrested 45 people in connection with the communal violence at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people were injured in the communal flare-ups reported in both towns.

In Sasaram, the district administration ordered the imposition of prohibitory orders on Friday afternoon after the re-eruption of clashes.

