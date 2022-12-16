Bihar hooch tragedy: CM Nitish says 'piyoge to maroge' again; refuses compensation for deaths

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that his government would not provide financial compensation to the families of the victims in the Bihar hooch tragedy.

Addressing the Bihar Assembly, Nitish Kumar said, "No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking. We have been appealing -- if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you," ANI reported.

More than 50 people have died in Chhapra district after consumption of spurious liquor while several other people are hospitalised, as per reports. Meanwhile on Friday, it was also reported that four people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Siwan district.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister's comment sparked a controversy when he said "those who drink alcohol will die". "Logo ko sachet rehna chahiye, jo sharab piyega wo marega (Those who drink liquor will die. People should be careful)," he had stated.

Ever since the tragedy in Bihar, the JDU chief has come under the scanner of the opposition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the Assembly on Wednesday. BJP MLAs blamed the alleged 'nexus' between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths in Chhapra.

Protesting over the incident, the BJP created a ruckus in the House. BJP's Samrat Chaudhary said the government was behind the sale of spurious liquor. He demanded that an FIR be lodged against the Chief Minister by the deceased's family members.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Vijay Kumar Sinha also questioned the government's liquor ban in the wake of deaths.

Also Read: Bihar Hooch Tragedy: After Chhapra, 4 die in suspected hooch tragedy in Siwan

Also Read: 'Those who drink alcohol will die,' says Nitish Kumar on Bihar hooch tragedy