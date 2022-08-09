Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, breaks alliance with BJP

Rashtriya Janata Dal (United)’s Nitish Kumar has handed over his resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister to Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm on Tuesday. All MPs and MLAs are also at a consensus of leaving the NDA, Kumar said after submitting his resignation.

Kumar emerged from his residence in a cavalcade and greeted a large number of party workers, who had been waiting outside to catch a glimpse of their leader.

Workers of opposition RJD, which appears tipped to be a part of the new government, joined their counterparts in the JD(U) in raising the slogan ''Nitish Kumar zindabad”.

#WATCH | Nitish Kumar confirms that he has resigned as Bihar CM pic.twitter.com/Av04rUXojx — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

The development comes after Kumar announced that RJD is going to part ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All JD(U) MLAs and MPs supported Kumar’s decision to quit the NDA, as per sources.

Sources had earlier said, “In the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported CM Nitish Kumar’s decision and said that they are with him. They said that they will always be with him, whatever he may decide.”

Though there is no official announcement, senior RJD leader Upendra Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi, “Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar ji for the accountability of leadership of the new coalition in the new form. Nitish ji, go ahead. The country is waiting for you.”

A meeting of the RJD-led Grand Alliance took also place at Rabri Devi’s residence wherein all the MLAs signed a letter of support to Kumar.

At present, the BJP has 77 seats in the Bihar Assembly. JD(U) has 45 seats, the Congress 19, Left led by CPIML(L) 16 and the RJD 79. The JD(U) also enjoys the support of four MLAs of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and an independent.

