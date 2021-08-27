BJP declares income worth Rs 3,623.3 cr in FY20; check out how much each party declared

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared a total income of Rs 3,623.28 crore during FY 2019-20 but spent only 45.57 per cent (Rs 1,651.022 crore) of the total income, an ADR report on analysis of income and expenditure of national political parties for FY 2019-20 has revealed. The Congress Party's total income stood at Rs 682.21 crore, while the party spent Rs 998.158 crore, which exceeds its income for that year by 46.31 per cent.

Mamata Banerjee-led AITC declared a total income of Rs 143.676 crore during FY 2019-20 and spent Rs 107.277 crore (74.67%) of it. Seven national parties (BJP, INC, CPM, NCP, BSP, AITC and CPI) have declared a total income of Rs 4,758.206 crore, collected from all over India.

Four national parties namely BJP, INC, AITC and NCP collected 62.92 per cent (Rs 2,993.826 crore) of their total income from donations through electoral bonds for FY 2019-20. The BJP received donations through Electoral bonds worth Rs 2,555 crore, INC received Rs 317.86 crore, AITC received Rs 100.46 crore and NCP received Rs 20.50 crore.

The report shows the BJP showed the highest income amongst the national parties. This forms 76.15 per cent of the total income of seven national parties during FY 2019-20. The Congress party also declared the second-highest income of Rs 682.21 crore, which forms 14.34 per cent of the total income of the seven national parties. Between FY 2018-19 and 2019-20, the income of BJP rose 50.34 per cent (Rs 1,213.20 crore) from Rs 2,410.08 crore during FY 2018-19 to Rs 3,623.28 crore during FY 2019-20.

The Congress party's income decreased 25.69 per cent (Rs 235.82 crore) from Rs 918.03 crore during FY 2018-19 to Rs 682.21 crore during FY 2019-20. Between FY 2018-19 and 2019-20, the highest percentage increase in income was declared by NCP of 68.77 per cent (Rs 34.873 crore) from Rs 50.71 crore during FY 2018-19 to Rs 85.58 crore during FY 2019-20.

National parties that received the highest income from donations or contributions include BJP (Rs 3427.77 crore), INC (Rs 469.38 crore), AITC (Rs 108.54 crore), CPM (Rs 93.017 crore) and CPI (Rs 3.024 crore). Voluntary contributions of Rs 3,427.775 crore declared by BJP form 94.60 per cent of its total income during FY 2019-20. Declaration of Rs 469.386 crore under grants or donations by INC forms the topmost income of the party, contributing 68.80 per cent of its total income during FY 2019-20.

AITC, CPM, NCP and CPI also declared the highest income from grants/donations/voluntary contributions worth Rs 108.548 crore, Rs 93.017 crore, Rs 83.3625 crore and Rs 3.024 crore, respectively. The maximum expenditure for BJP has been towards election or general propaganda, which amounted to Rs 1,352.928 crore, followed by expenses towards administrative costs Rs 161.54 crore.

INC spent a maximum of Rs 864.035 crore on election expenditure, followed by an expenditure of Rs 99.393 crore on administrative and general expenses. NCP, AITC and BSP also incurred the maximum spending on election expenditure of Rs 84.126 crore, Rs 74.65 crore and Rs 51.756 crore, respectively. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 19, 2014, made it mandatory for the parties to submit details of their audited reports to the commission.

