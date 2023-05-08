BJP files complaint against Sonia Gandhi’s 'divisive' remarks as Karnataka election nears

The BJP has filed a complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with the Election Commission for the “divisive” remarks the latter made when addressing a rally in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Saturday.

“The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity,” Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had said.

The BJP has reached out to the Election Commission and has asked the body to take action against the Congress Chairperson, calling her remarks “divisive” in nature. In the complaint, the BJP has addressed the definition of sovereignty and has called Gandhi’s remarks “shocking and unacceptable”.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, the complainant, has accused Gandhi of violating the Model Code of Conduct and has called for stringent action. Karandlaje has requested a direct FIR registration against Gandhi for her comments. The party has also called for the Congress Party’s registration with the EC to be revoked.

"The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India. The statement is divisive in nature and it is aimed at dividing the citizens and creating rift between two people of different states. Karnataka is not different from India. This is a shocking statement leading to igniting divisive sentiments," the complaint copy accessed by India Today reads.

A group of BJP leaders, including Bhupendra Yadav, Anil Baluni and Tarun Chugh met the Election Commission today to discuss the remarks. Bhupendra Yadav labelled Gandhi’s comments as “anti-national”.

"She [Sonia Gandhi] deliberately used the word sovereignty. Congress manifesto is the agenda of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang and hence they are using such words. We hope EC will take action against this anti-national act," the Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also accused Congress of creating a sentiment of separation in Karnataka, as reported by PTI. The PM also echoed the sentiments of Bhupendra Yadav, stating that the disease of ‘Tukde-tukde gang’ has reached the upper brass of Congress.

In a Congress rally in Hubballi, Karnataka, Sonia Gandhi launched a fusillade of remarks aimed at the BJP. When addressing, the leader called for change, stating that Karnataka would stagnate unless it rids itself of the ruling party’s “loot, lies, ego and hatred.”