BJP got Rs 614 crore from donations, Congress Rs 94 crore in FY22: ADR report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) collected Rs 614 crore in donations in 2021-22, while the Congress received Rs 95 crore, revealed a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).



As per the report, the entire donations (above Rs 20,000) disclosed by national parties for 2021-22 totaled Rs 780.774 crore from 7,141 donations.



"A total of Rs 614.63 crore from 4,957 donations was declared by the BJP, followed by Rs 95.46 crore from 1,255 donations declared by Congress. The donations declared by the BJP are more than three times the aggregate declared by the Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), NPEP and AITC for the same period," the ADR said in its report.



The Bahujan Samaj Party (SP) revealed that it did not receive any donations over Rs 20,000 in 2021-22, as it has in the last 16 years, according to the ADR.



Total national party donations increased by Rs 187.03 crore in 2021-22, a 31.50 percent increase over 2020-21, the report said.



The data further showed that donations to the BJP increased 28.71% year on year, from Rs 477.55 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 614.63 crore in 2021-22.



Donations to the party fell by 41.49 percent in FY 2020-21 compared to FY 2019-20.



The Congress increased its donations from Rs 74.52 crore in FY 2020-21 to Rs 95.46 crore in FY 2021-22. (28.09 per cent increase). While congressional donations declined by 46.39 percent between fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21.



As compared to the previous fiscal year, the CPI(M) recorded a 22.06 percent (Rs 2.85 crore) decline in donations, while the National People's Party declared a 40.50 percent decrease (Rs 24.10 lakhs).



ADR separated donations by state based on the addresses provided by the parties in their donations reports to the Election Commission.



The national parties received a total of Rs 395.85 crore from Delhi, followed by Rs 105.3523 crore from Maharashtra and Rs 44.96 crore from Gujarat.



As the parties submitted incomplete/undeclared information, a total of Rs 12.26 crore (1.57 percent of total donations collected by national parties in FY 2021-22) could not be assigned to any state/Union Territory.



During FY 2021-22, corporate/business sectors gave Rs 625.88 crore (80.16 percent of total donations) to national parties, while individuals gave Rs 153.33 crore (19.64 percent of total donations) to the parties, according to the ADR.



During 2021-22, the BJP received 2,068 donations from corporate/business sectors (Rs 548.81 crore), while 2,876 individuals donated Rs 65.77 crore.



During fiscal year 2021-22, the Congress got Rs 54.57 crore from 170 corporate/business donors and Rs 40.89 crore from 1085 individual donors, according to the ADR.



According to the BJP, it received more than seven times the total amount (Rs 77.08 crore) of corporate donations declared by all other National parties for the fiscal year 2021-22.



The Prudent Electoral Trust provided the BJP and Congress a total of Rs 353 crore, making it the top donor to parties that received the most money.



According to the ADR, the Trust gave Rs 336.50 crore to the BJP (54.75 percent of total donations received by the party) and Rs 16.50 crore to the Congress (17.28 percent of total funds received by the party).



Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited said it gave Rs 15 crore to the Congress in a single donation.



The ADR further revealed that Pacific Exports gave Rs 10.50 crore in seven donations, Ab General Electoral Trust gave Rs 10 crore in two donations, Shreeji Shipping gave Rs 10.00 crore in one gift, and Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital gave Rs 10 crore in ten donations to the BJP in 2021-22.

