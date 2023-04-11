BJP leader KS Eshwarappa quits before upcoming polls in Karnataka

Senior Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday said that he has decided to quit electoral politics and would not contest the upcoming polls in the state scheduled next month.

In a letter to BJP National president JP Nadda, Eshwarappa said he is opting out of contesting the May 10 polls and is retiring from electoral politics. “The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the last 40 years. I went from a booth in-charge to state party chief. I also had the honour of becoming Deputy Chief Minister,” the Shivamogga MLA wrote in the letter to Nadda and said the decision was his own.

The veteran BJP leader, who has often been mired in controversies due to his unfiltered statements, had hinted last month that he would be dropped as a candidate. Eshwarappa will turn 75 this June, which is the unofficial age bar in the BJP for leaders to contest polls and hold posts.

The BJP is yet to announce its first list of candidates for the election to the 224-member Assembly. Reacting to Eshwarappa's retirement, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai hailed the veteran leader for putting the interests of the party first.

"The spirit of a BJP Karyakarta. Always putting the party first. Grateful to BJP for giving opportunities to all of us to contribute to nation-building," Annamalai said in a tweet.

The spirit of a BJP Karyakarta - Always putting the party first & Grateful to @BJP4India for giving opportunities to all of us in contributing to nation-building.



Wishing KS Eashwarappa sir all success! https://t.co/oL2E8qAdIG — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 11, 2023

Earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that BJP’s first list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections may be out on Tuesday. BJP leaders have been camping in New Delhi for the last two days to finalise the list for the elections next month. Former CM B S Yediyurappa has indicated that the first list may contain the names of 170-180 candidates.

In contrast, the state Congress has released two lists of candidates so far. In its first list, the party has named 124 candidates, where 60 of 69 are sitting MLAs. The second list had names of 42 candidates, including some who had jumped ship from the BJP and JD(S) ahead of the polls.

On Monday, the Election Commission of India said that cash and valuables worth Rs 108.78 crore have been seized in Karnataka in the 11 days since the model code of conduct for the May 10 Assembly polls took effect.

The poll body said that during the same number of days (27 March 2018 to 9 April 2018) ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, Rs 20.12 crore worth of cash and materials were seized. This indicates that the seizure has increased by 440 per cent.

