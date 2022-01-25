BJP likely to change CM in Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections: Report

With an eye on Karnataka Assembly elections, that is scheduled to take place next year, the leading party in the state, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling to change the Chief Minister again in order to bring a more dynamic face, according to a report.

The party's central leadership is not happy over the performance of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, reported news agency ANI citing sources. Since the party is busy in the elections of the five states, the decision in this regard could be taken once the polls conclude, the report added.

Further, the report also stated that BJP high command is unhappy over defeat in by-elections and local body polls, including in Bommai's own constituency Hanagal in Haveri district. That, along with resentment of several state ministers and MLAs against the CM, left the top leadership worried about the 2023 Assembly polls.

There are currently 30 ministers in the State Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

The ANI report also added that the BJP high command may select a young face ahead of the Assembly polls slated for the next year. The new face can be from the politically-influential Panchamasaali Lingayath community. The party may also go for Dalit face for the Chief Ministerial post, the source-based report stated.

Separately, as his government completes six months in office on January 28, Bommai has said he will hold a press conference and bring out a booklet, listing out the achievements of his administration.

Recently some legislators have even been advocating Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, and have noted that if it is done in March, it will be too late for ministers to make any mark, even in their own constituencies.

In September, the BJP completely overhauled the Gujarat's Council of Ministers by selecting new faces for the Bhupendra Patel government, with no Minister from the previous Vijay Rupani-led Ministry being inducted.

(With agency inputs)