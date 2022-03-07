BJP to retain Manipur, get a clear majority: Axis My India exit poll

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to come back to power in Manipur by getting a clear majority in the 60-member assembly, the India Today - Axis My India exit poll predicted.



The BJP is predicted to win 33-43 seats with a 41 per cent vote share, while Congress is seen bagging 4-8 seats with 18 per cent votes, according to the exit poll.



The National People's Party (NPP) and the Naga People's Front (NPF) are predicted to win 4-8 seats each. While NPP's vote share is seen at 16 per cent, for NPF it is expected to be at 8 per cent.



BJP had managed to secure 36.2 per cent of the total votes polled in 2017, followed by Congress with 35.1 per cent, NPF with 7.1 per cent and NPP with 5 per cent.



This time, elections were held in two phases in the state on February 28 and March 5. While a voter turnout of 88.63 per cent was recorded in the first phase, it was at 76.04 per cent in the second phase.



The BJP had to come to power for the first time in the state in 2017. However, NPP, NPF and JDU, members of the BJP-led coalition government, have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the N Biren Singh-led government. The three parties have claimed that they will "play kingmaker" this election.



The voting for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- was held between February 10 and March 7.

Voting for the seventh and final phase in 54 seats in UP's Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra was conducted on Monday.



The results for all five states will be declared on March 10.

