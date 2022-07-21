Break BJP’s prison, bring people’s government in 2024: Mamata Banerjee

Launching a frontal attack on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that the saffron camp will be “swept away from power” at the Centre by people’s mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a massive TMC rally here, Banerjee also criticised the BJP for destroying institutions of the country, contending that those who had no role in the Independence struggle are now trying to rewrite the country’s history.

“The BJP will be swept away from power by the people’s mandate in 2024. They will be defeated. I can certainly say that the BJP will not get single-party majority, and once that happens, others will unite to form the next government,” she said.

“Break BJP’s prison, bring people’s government in 2024,“ the feisty Trinamool Congress boss said at the Martyrs’ Day rally amid thunderous applause.

Banerjee also slammed the Union government over the increase in GST rates on pre-packed and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg, terming it as “anti-people”.

“What will the people eat when the BJP is implementing GST on everything, even puffed rice and milk powder. How will the poor survive in this country?” she said.

Cautioning the saffron camp, the chief minister said if it tries to dislodge the Bengal government “just like in Maharashtra, they would get a befitting reply”.