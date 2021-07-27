BREAKING: Basavaraj Bommai to be Karnataka's new CM after Yediyurappa's exit

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislature party has nominated Basavaraj S Bommai as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. Previously, Bommai served as the home minister in BS Yediyurappa's Cabinet and was seen as one of the top contenders for the chief minister's post following Yediyurappa resignation.

Similar to Yediyurappa, Bommai is also from Karnataka's politically influential Sadara Lingayat community. His father SR Bommai has also served as Karnataka's Chief Minister.

Bommai hails from the 'Janta Pariwar' and is seen as a close confidant of former CM Yediyurappa. He has been a member of the BJP since 2008 and has steadily risen in the party ranks since his joining.

Before dipping his toes into politics, Bommai was an engineer by profession and served in the Tata Group. During his political career, he has been two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Karnataka's Haveri district. He also held the portfolio of water resources minister in the past.

The BJP had held a meeting of its legislature party on Tuesday evening to formalise who will be replacing Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. "We will know about the new chief minister after the legislature party meeting," Bommai had told shortly before the meeting started.

"Handling the Covid-19 situation will be a challenge for the next chief minister. We need to battle it," Bommai had added.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy and senior BJP leaders Arun Singh and Nalin Kateel had been sent as Central observers to attend this meeting in Karnataka.

