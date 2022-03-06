BREAKING: Firing at Amritsar BSF mess; 10 soldiers wounded, one dead

One BSF (Border Security Forces) soldier died and eight to ten others were wounded after shots were fired at the BSF mess in Amritsar's Khasa village on Sunday.

A BSF constable allegedly fired bullets inside a BSF mess in Amritsar. One soldier reportedly died in the incident, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, all the wounded people have been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. The constable who fired the shots has been identified as Katappa. Police have initiated a probe into the case.

(More details to follow…)

