Breaking: Govt brings ordinance to extend tenure of CBI, ED directors up to 5 years

The government on Sunday announced that it has brought an ordinance to extend the tenure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Enforcement Directorate (ED) directors up to 5 years.

The current tenure of the central government agency chiefs is two years.

"Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause(a) and for the reason to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time," the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 said.

"Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment," the ordinance further stated.