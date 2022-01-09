BREAKING: NEET-PG counselling to start from January 12, tweets Health Minister

The counselling for NEET Post-Graduate admission is going to begin from January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "NEET-PG counselling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Covid-19. My best wishes to all the candidates," Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.