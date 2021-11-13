Breaking: SC proposes 2-day lockdown in Delhi due to high pollution levels

The Supreme Court on Saturday rapped the Centre and Delhi government over high pollution levels in the national capital. Hearing a plea regarding the worsening air pollution in Delhi, the top court suggested the imposition of a two-day lockdown in the national capital.

The SC has also called an emergency meeting of the air pollution management committee over the deteriorating air quality in Delhi on Saturday.

In the wake of rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the SC asked the Centre about the immediate steps the latter took to handle the emergency situation.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI)-led top court bench was hearing a plea filed by a 17-year-old Delhi student Aditya Dubey regarding the rising levels of air pollution in Delhi.

CJI NV Ramana noted that air pollution in the national capital was a "serious situation" so much so that "We are wearing masks even inside our homes." The SC had earlier instructed the Centre to take steps and ordered the Delhi government to file an affidavit in this respect.

