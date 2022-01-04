Brought Delhi closer to Manipur: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4 launched a series of development projects in Manipur ahead of the assembly elections due early this year. The Northeast will become the driver of India's growth story, he said, after laying the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth Rs 4,815 crore in Manipur.

He launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre for the Imphal Smart City Mission, a development project of western riverfront on Imphal river, an industrial training institute (ITI) and a 200-bed semi-permanent Covid hospital, among others.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of five national highway construction projects, government residential quarters, Manipur Institute of Performing Arts, Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT), the biggest PPP initiative in Manipur, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, besides several other projects.

"There was a time when Manipur was left to be on its own. I came to Manipur multiple times before I became the PM. I knew the pain in your hearts. So, after 2014, I brought the entire Govt of India to your doorstep," said Modi addressing the rally.

These projects aim to develop infrastructure and connectivity, skilling and employment of youth, renovate places of historical and spiritual importance, and improve healthcare facilities.

"Those who ran previous governments in Delhi neglected Manipur resulting in alienation of people. After becoming the PM, I brought New Delhi to the doorsteps of Manipur and the Northeast. The entire region will become major drivers of India's growth," he said.