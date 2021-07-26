BS Yediyurappa resigns as Chief Minister of Karnataka; says 'no pressure from BJP high command'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa resigned from his post on Monday following weeks of uncertainty. Yediyurappa, who broke down while announcing his resignation, issued a word of caution to his colleagues and stated that the citizens have lost their faith in the state government.

Yediyurappa has stated that there was no pressure from the BJP high command on him to resign. He explained that he has made the decision on his own. "There was no pressure from the high command. I resigned by myself and I have submitted my resignation voluntarily," said Yediyurappa after submitting his resignation to the Governor of Karnataka.

"I have not suggested any names," clarified Yediyurappa soon after resigning as the Karnataka Chief Minister. "I'll be in politics and work hard to bring back BJP," he added.

"Not going as governor anywhere. I will work one hundred percent to make BJP victorious in the state in the next election. I was under no pressure, I submitted the resignation of my own accord. I will work closely with my successor," said the veteran BJP leader who has been the face of the party in the state for decades.

Yediyurappa has vowed that he will work harder to strengthen BJP in Karnataka. "I want to thank the seers who supported me," added Yediyurappa who is a Lingayat strongman.

More than 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers from across Karnataka on Sunday had demanded that Yediyurappa should be allowed to continue as Chief Minister. "No one should create confusion. Seers also should cooperate with the next CM," said Yediyurappa after resigning.

"We will work under whoever has been selected as the new CM by the high command. I will give my 100% and my supporters will also give their 100%. There is no need to make any inference of dissatisfaction," he added.

Yediyurappa has explained that he resigning not out of grief but with happiness. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for giving him the opportunity to serve as Chief Minister of Karnataka for two years.

Also Read: Rs 5.5 lakh cr of bad debt recovered through reforms such as IBC: Govt