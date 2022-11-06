Bypolls results 2022: BJP bags 4 of 7 seats; RJD retains Mokama, TRS wins Munugode - List of winners

Byelections results 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday won 4 of 7 seats that went to bypolls across six states - Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. While two seats were up for polls in Bihar, the rest five states had one seat each.

The biggest setback for the BJP came from Telangana's Munugode, where the party had high hopes and the party's bigwigs had campaigned there. The saffron party, which is eying expansion in the southern region, had fielded Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who had won the seat in 2018 by getting over 50 per cent votes. This time, however, Reddy lost to TRS leader Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy by over 10,000 votes.

The BJP won four seats - Gopalganj (Bihar), Adampur (Haryana), Gola Gokrannath (UP), and Dhamnagar (Odisha), while one seat went to RJD, one to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and one seat to TRS in Telangana.

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya in a tweet said: "BJP continues to win big in by-polls. BJP’s Smt Kusum Devi wins Gopalganj in Bihar against Nitish Kumar-Lalu Prasad ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Shri Aman Giri wins Gol Gorakhnath in UP. Shri Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur in Haryana. AAP loses deposit. Congress is on Yatra..."

List of winners

Bihar

Gopalganj: Kusum Devi (BJP)

Mokama: Neelam Devi (RJD)

Haryana

Adampur: Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP)

Maharashtra

Andheri East: Rutuja Ramesh Latke (ShivSena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

Telangana

Munugode: K Prabhakar Reddy (TRS)

Odisha

Dhamnagar: Suryabanshi Suraj (BJP)

Uttar Pradesh

Gola Gokrannath: Aman Giri (BJP)

The RJD's Neelam Devi has won the Mokama constituency, where she defeated Sonam Devi of the BJP. This is the first election for any assembly seat since JDU's Nitish Kumar joined hands with the RJD.

"My victory was certain. I had already said that there was nobody else in my contest. It was just a formality. Mokama is the land of Parshuram, people won't get lured. Vidhayak ji (Anant Singh) served people. They are giving the result now," the RJD's candidate said. Devi is the wife of RJD's baahubali leader Anant Singh, who was disqualified in July after he was convicted in AK-47 rifle recovery case.

In Gopalganj, BJP's Kusum Devi defeated Mohan Prasad Gupta of RJD by a slender margin. Devi got 70053 votes with 41.6 per cent vote share while Gupta secured 68259 votes with 40.53 per cent votes

In Haryana's Adampur, BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Kuldeep Bishnoi, won the election by defeating Congress leader Jai Parkash. Bishnoi got 67492 votes as against 51752.

In Maharashtra's Andheri East, Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke emerged victorious by cornering nearly 77 per cent vote share. She, however, did not face any credible challenge as the BJP had pulled out of the race following a request from Raj Thackeray and the Shinde camp. The seat fell vacant after Rutuja's husband Ramesh Latke, who had won the constituency in 2019, died of a heart attack in May this year.

Today, after winning the poll, Rutuja said: This victory is of my husband and the development works he did in Andheri. I will go to the election center now and later to Matoshree to seek blessings."

In Odisha, BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj won the Dhamnagar by-election by a margin of 9,881 votes. He defeated his nearest rival Abanti Das of the ruling BJD, who got secured 70470 votes with 43.05 per cent vote share.