CAIT calls Arvind Kejriwal’s idea of printing Indian gods photo on currency notes as ‘politically motivated'

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s idea of printing photos of Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on the currency notes by calling it a politically motivated statement.

"The appeal made by Arvind Kejriwal to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to introduce currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's images along with Mahatma Gandhi's picture is totally ridiculous, absurd and illogical and we completely condemned it", said CAIT.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that it is absolutely wrong to put pictures of Hindu Gods and Goddesses on Indian currency notes because the notes are used in a very wrong way in India, and it will be utmost disrespectful for Hindu religion to put photos of important gods such as Maa Lakshmi and Ganesha.

They further elaborated by saying, “People use currency notes in a very casual manner , they keep currency notes in their pockets, touch them with dirty hands, even some people use their spit while counting the notes, so by putting it on the notes, we will not only insult them but also humiliate Sanatan Dharma. Therefore, it is necessary that no importance should be given to any such appeal or suggestion. This statement of Mr. Kejriwal is an attempt to serve his selfish political motivation, which is totally condemning."

Khandelwal further added, “Indonesia has put a photo of Lord Ganesha on its 20,000 rupee note, that too is wrong and we condemn it too. As a Hindu nation, it is our responsibility to spread this message to the whole world that our deities are worshipped and to insult them in this way is not permissible at all."

Kejriwal had earlier asked the central government to include images of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh on currency notes alongside Mahatma Gandhi in order to bring "prosperity" to India.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader stated that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his request as soon as possible.

