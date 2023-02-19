CBI summons Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor case: Latest updates

In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, in connection with an alleged scam related to the issuance of licenses for the sale of liquor in the national capital. CBI has asked Sisodia to appear before them for questioning on February 19, 2023.

Here are the latest updates on the case:

Sisodia has sought more time from the probe agency to appear for questioning citing that he received the notice a day before and is busy in the final stages of Delhi's budget process.

The deputy CM told NDTV on Sunday that he is "not afraid of getting arrested and is not running away from any questions, but it shouldn't be at the cost of the people of Delhi."

His deferment request has now been forwarded to the CBI Director who will be taking a call on whether to accept or reject the same and the action, if any, to be taken.

I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/YBv5RFOBeb — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023