CBI summons Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor case: Latest updates

In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, in connection with an alleged scam related to the issuance of licenses for the sale of liquor in the national capital. CBI has asked Sisodia to appear before them for questioning on February 19, 2023.
Here are the latest updates on the case:
Liquor trader Sameer Mahendru, Hyderabad-based former UK trade official Arun Ramachandra Pillai, TV channel MD Mootha Gautam, the then deputy excise commissioner Kuldeep Singh and the then assistant excise commissioner Narender Singh are also named in the chargesheet.
Sisodia, who has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet, was first questioned by CBI on October 17, 2022 and his house as well as bank lockers were also searched.
The summons to Sisodia has also triggered a political debate, with the opposition parties accusing the AAP government of corruption. The AAP, on the other hand, has accused the central government of using the CBI to target its leaders.
