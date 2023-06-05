scorecardresearch
Politics
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel carries out maha-aarti of Kelo Maiyya in Raigarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel carried out the maha-aarti of Kelo Maiyya in Raigarh. The minister prayed for the prosperity and happiness of the state and its people. The maha-aarti was reminiscent of the Ganga ghat in Banaras. The chants of Kelo Maiyya echoed through the ghats, creating a spiritual atmosphere.

CM Baghel fed fodder to a cow, thereby symbolising the prosperity of ‘Godhan’, followed by a deepdan using a lamp made of cow dung. 

The minister was welcomed by the Kelo Udhar Samiti and the members of Sarva Samaj at the Kelo maha-aarti program. Culture Minister Amarjit Bhagat, School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam, Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel, MLA Chakradhar Singh, Rajeshree Mahant Dr. Ramsudar Das, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Gauseva Aayog, and various public representatives were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh wrapped up a three-day National Ramayana Festival, where artists from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada participated and showcased Lord Rama’s stories in distinctive styles. A competition was held on the last day of the festival at the Ramleela Maidan in Raigarh. 

Each of the Ramayana mandali performed a musical drama depicting Lord Rama’s stories in traditional costumes of their region and their own distinctive style. 

The Ramayana mandali from Kerala showcased a soulful performance, depicting events from the Surpanakha episode to the slaying of Ravana, complete with a captivating background music. 

The group from Uttar Pradesh showcased the Aranya Kand, while the performance of the group from West Bengal was based on Kritivas’ version of the Ramayana, in addition to Valmiki’s original text. They showcased episodes such as Sita Haran.

Dantewada’s Ramayana mandali showcased a clear depiction of women's empowerment through their performance. 

Published on: Jun 05, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
