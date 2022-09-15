Congress MLA went to a temple and asked God if he can join BJP. God said, 'Go Ahead'

New Delhi: Almost eight months after they swear to God that they won't defect, eight Goa Congress MLAs on Wednesday defected to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - delivering a major jolt to the principal opposition party in the coastal state. The Congress had 11 legislators in the state assembly, but now eight of them have left.



Ahead of the elections in February this year, the Congress party had taken all its candidates to a temple, a church, and a dargah, and made them take a pledge that they won't leave the party after winning on its ticket. However, not even a year in office, 8 of its 11 MLAs switched sides and joined the BJP in presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

The leaders who joined the saffron party are Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira, and Rudolf Fernandes. After they joined the BJP, they faced the most obvious question that was on everybody's mind - "what happened to the pledge?"

Congress veteran Digambar Kamat had an equally forceful answer. While speaking to reporters, Kamat said he went to a temple and asked Gods and Goddesses that he wanted to join the BJP and what he should do. God, he said, told him - 'go ahead'.

"I went to a temple, asked Gods and Goddesses that this joining the BJP is on my mind, what should I do? God said, you go ahead, I'm with you...don't worry," Kamat, who served as chief minister of Goa from 2007 to 2012, said. This is Kamat's second stint with the BJP.

Goa | I went to a temple, asked Gods & Goddesses that this (joining BJP) is in my mind, what should I do... God said, you go ahead, don't worry: Former Congress MLA Digambar Kamat, after joining BJP (14.09) pic.twitter.com/Nne2X9Q3zI — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

This is the second time Goa Congress has suffered such a level of defection where two-thirds of its leaders have defected to the BJP. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had joined the BJP. The fresh round of exodus comes at a time when the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is taking out a 'Bharat Jodo' rally from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Earlier today, Congress communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh slammed the BJP saying it was "Operation Kichad in Goa".