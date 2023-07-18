Congress not interested for PM post, says Mallikarjun Kharge at Opposition meeting in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru meeting: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the Congress is not interested in the post of Prime Minister or the trappings of power. He added that the grand old party intends to gain power not for itself but to protect constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice.

Kharge was quoted as saying by ANI: “I had already said in Chennai, on MK Stalin’s birthday, that Congress is not interested in power or the post of Prime Minister. Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice”.

He further said that 26 parties are present at the Opposition meeting while adding they are in power in 11 states as of now. Kharge also took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the BJP did not get 303 seats on its own.

He said: “The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them. Today, the BJP president and their leaders are running from state to state to patch up with their old allies”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked that the Opposition parties and said India never lacked capabilities and capacities but corrupt and dynastic parties were always unjust. He also said that the Opposition’s motto is “family first and nation nothing”.

The Prime Minister made these remarks in an address at the virtual inauguration of the new integrated terminal building of the Port Blair airport.

Modi said: “Indians never lacked capabilities and capacities, but the corrupt Dynastic Parties always meted out injustice to them and made India bear the consequences. Democracy means 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. But these Parivarvaadi Parties have a mantra of 'of the family, by the family, for the family'; for them, their family is first, and the nation is nothing!”

He further said that the BJP government has not only rectified the mistakes of the previous regimes but also furnished new facilities and avenues for people.

