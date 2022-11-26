Constitution Day on Nov 26: PM Modi calls Indian constitution as ‘most powerful force’, unveils e-court initiatives

The Constitution of India is the country's most powerful force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, while launching four digital court initiatives to commemorate Constitution Day in the Supreme Court in the presence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.



PM Modi tweeted hours before the event saying, "Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation."

Since 2015, November 26 has been observed as Constitution Day to honour the Constitution's adoption. Addressing the Supreme Court on Constitution Day, Modi stated that the entire world is watching India, which is experiencing rapid development and economic growth.



According to Modi, who cited Mahatma Gandhi, fundamental rights are obligations that citizens must carry out with the utmost commitment and sincere integrity.



"Be it an individual or institutions, our duties are our first priority. The Amrit Kaal is the era of duties for us," the prime minister said.



Prime Minister Modi introduced the "virtual justice clock," "JustIS" mobile app 2.0, "digital court," and "S3WaaS" websites among other projects. "The Project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through ICT enablement of courts. The initiatives being launched by the Prime Minister include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS Websites," his office was quoted as saying in a statement.



PM Modi also paid tribute to those who perished in the terrorist attacks in Mumbai on November 26. "In 2008, when the nation was celebrating the Constitution Day, the enemies of democracy and the nation, launched a terror attack. I pay homage to all those who lost their lives that day, he said.