COVID-19 not over yet, warns PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address

Addressing the nation on the 83rd edition of his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet.

He added that it was the responsibility of everyone to take preventive measures against the disease. The prime minister also saluted the country's soldiers ahead of Navy Day and National Flag Day which is going to be celebrated next month.

PM Modi also hailed the security forces ahead of the golden jubilee of the 1971 war. He further stated, "I do not seek power, I want to serve the people."

Also Read: Review easing of international curbs: PM Modi asks officials amid new COVID strain worries

In conversation with a beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Modi said the scheme is aimed at helping the poor avail healthcare facilities.

The prime minister also spoke about the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes and the country's start-ups.