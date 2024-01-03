Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summon; AAP alleges conspiracy, calls it 'illegal'

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, skipped the third summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a case tied to the Delhi excise policy. Instead, he sent a written response deeming the notice as 'illegal'. The agency summoned the minister for questioning on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of which Kejriwal is the convener, stated that he is willing to cooperate with the agency, but alleged that the summons was issued with the motive of arresting him. The party also claimed that the notice was an attempt to hinder Kejriwal's campaign for the upcoming elections.

This is the third notice sent to Kejriwal by the ED after he failed to respond to the previous two summonses on November 2 and December 21.

The AAP has said that it will act in accordance with the law regarding the ED's summons.

The party's Chief National Spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, stated that the party's legal team is best equipped to answer questions regarding Kejriwal's attendance for the January 3 summons.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, on Kejriwal skipping ED's summon for the third time, said, "I know Arvind Kejriwal and his courage. He is not afraid of anyone."

However, the BJP slammed the Delhi CM, and said, "What is Arvind Kejriwal scared of? Has he abandoned Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who continue to be in jail in the Liquor Excise scam. Kejriwal, Instead of skipping ED summons, should take lessons in corruption for I.N.D.I Alliance leaders, who can also enrich themselves with his experience…"

