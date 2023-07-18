Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted two-day interim bail to outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh granted relief to Singh on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

The court also granted bail to Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in the case. Singh and Tomar appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued to them and sought bail in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh on June 15, accusing him of several offences including sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking.

The chargesheet against Singh, a six-time MP, was filed under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tomar was charged with offences under IPC sections 109 (abetment of any offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

During the hearing, Singh's counsel alleged a media trial, a term used to describe the impact of television and print media coverage on a case through an attempt by the media to hold the accused guilty even before the trial begins. However, no formal application regarding this allegation was moved in the court.

The court also warned media personnel to be responsible with their reporting and not misquote the judges. "Bad media reporting has consequences and can constitute contempt of court," the court said. Besides the present case, another FIR was registered against Singh pursuant to allegations made by a minor wrestler which was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

She was among the seven female grapplers who had accused Singh of sexual harassment. Both the FIRs mentioned several alleged instances of sexual harassment like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade.

