Delhi govt recommends ‘work from home’ for 50% staff, odd-even not implemented yet

Amid considerations of an odd-even scheme in Delhi, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today ordered 50 per cent of the Delhi government's staff to 'work from home,' and said an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit. This comes after the government is being alarmed by hazardous pollution levels in the national capital.



Previously, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that primary schools would be closed from Saturday (November 5) to protect children from the effects of deteriorating air quality.



"At a meeting with departments concerned, it has been decided that 50 per cent staff of government offices will work from home from Monday and an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit," Rai said.



Rai stated at a press conference in Delhi that schools will be asked to limit senior students' outdoor activities.



He further added that the Delhi government has decided to put in place the anti-pollution measures recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), such as a ban on non-BS VI diesel-powered light motor vehicles.



Now CM Kejriwal said on Friday that the city government is planning to implement an odd-even scheme for vehicles if necessary to reduce the national capital's soaring pollution levels.



"We are looking into all options to reduce pollution levels in Delhi. We're also debating whether the odd-even vehicle scheme should be implemented, " Kejriwal told the media.

Also Read: Delhi air pollution: Primary schools shut from tomorrow, outdoor activities restricted, says Kejriwal