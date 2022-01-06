Delhi High Court Bar Association passes resolution against 'Bulli Bai deals'

The Delhi High Court Bar Association has condemned the act of developing and hosting of the "Bulli Bai" app in a meeting of it's executive committee.

The "Bulli Bai" app was allowing trolls to participate in a false auction of several well known Muslim women. The app used GitHub as a host.

"Resolved that the Delhi High Court Bar Association unequivocally and in the strongest terms condemns the malicious, mischevious and reprehensible act of creating, developing and hosting of the App 'Bulli Bai' allowing the users to participate in a false auction of several respectable ladies," the resolution reads.

It stated that the act is tantamount to commission of grave criminal offences.

"Resolved further that the Delhi High Court Bar Association shall address a communication to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and demand an immediate registration of FIR, and efficient, expeditious investigation thereafter, so that all persons found guilty of having committed the dastardly crime are punished in accordance with law," the resolution adds.

Vishal Jha, the 21-year-old engineering student arrested in the Bulli Bai app case, was remanded by the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai's Bandra in the custody of Mumbai cyber police till January 10, 2022.

The case came to the fore after prominent Muslim women found themselves up for auction on the app hosted by GitHub. Many women found that their doctored images were put up on the app for a fake "auction."

The women included prominent journalists, social activists and lawyers.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday had also written to Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the Bulli Bai app case to immediately register FIR in the matter.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against relevant handles and the developer of Bulli Bai for offences under Sections 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion etc), 153B (imputations prejudicial to nationallyntegration), 295A (insulting religious beliefs), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.