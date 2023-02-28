scorecardresearch
Delhi liquor policy case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against CBI arrest, hearing at 3.50 pm today

Sisodia on Sunday was arrested after an eight-hour-long questioning session by the CBI sleuths. On Monday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sent Sisodia to a five-day CBI remand for further interrogation.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday moved Supreme Court against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi liquor policy case. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) has agreed to hear the matter at 3.50 pm today. Sisodia on Sunday was arrested after an eight-hour-long questioning session by the CBI sleuths. The AAP leader was arrested under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 477 A (intent to defraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Monday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sent Sisodia to a five-day CBI remand for further interrogation. Special judge M K Nagpal passed the order on a CBI plea, which produced the AAP leader before the court amid heavy security in and outside the Court's premises.

 

Published on: Feb 28, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Posted by: Basudha Das, Feb 28, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
