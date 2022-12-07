scorecardresearch
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

Saurabh Sharma Dec 07, 2022, Updated Dec 07, 2022, 7:19 AM IST

Delhi MCD Election Result Live Updates: Civic Poll Result today! the Election Commission (EC) will commence the counting of votes at 8 am. The contest is expected to be between the ruling BJP and AAP. Exit Polls have predicted big win for the AAP.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to begin at 8 am. The Election Commission (EC) has set up 42 counting centers across Delhi. The BJP has been ruling the city civic body for the last 15 years. But this time, the AAP has emerged as the serious challenger and may even win the MCD, according to exit polls. Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for AAP in MCD. India Today-Axis My India has predicted 149-171 seats for AAP, 69-91 for the BJP, and 3-7 for Congress. As per Times Now-Navbharat, the AAP is likely to win 146-156 of 250 wards, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14.        

 

7:19 AM (8 minutes ago)

Posted by :- Saurabh Sharma

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The stage is set for counting of votes for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The election was held on December 4. The ruling BJP and AAP are in a direct fight to take control of the MCD, which has been with the saffron party for the last 15 years.  