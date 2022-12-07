Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to begin at 8 am. The Election Commission (EC) has set up 42 counting centers across Delhi. The BJP has been ruling the city civic body for the last 15 years. But this time, the AAP has emerged as the serious challenger and may even win the MCD, according to exit polls. Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for AAP in MCD. India Today-Axis My India has predicted 149-171 seats for AAP, 69-91 for the BJP, and 3-7 for Congress. As per Times Now-Navbharat, the AAP is likely to win 146-156 of 250 wards, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14.

