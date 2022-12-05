Delhi MCD elections: AAP set to sweep Delhi civic polls with 149-171 wards, predicts India Today-Axis My India exit poll

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to sweep Delhi civic polls (MCD polls) with 149-171 wards, predicted India Today-Axis My India exit poll on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may secure 61-91 wards, followed by Congress which may get 3-7 wards.

In the MCD elections, BJP is expected to get 35 per cent vote share, while Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party may secure 43 per cent share. Apart from this, Congress is likely to get 10 per cent votes, the exit poll said.

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place in the national capital on Sunday, the first since the big merger. As many as 1.45 crore people were eligible to cast their votes and choose from 1,349 candidates. According to the state Election Commission, the voter turnout for the election was 50%. The voter turnout was less compared to the last two elections. The votes to choose 250 councillors of the MCD will be counted on December 7.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that 51 per cent voters from Scheduled Caste (SC), 36 per cent from Upper Caste and 40 per cent from Other Backward Caste have voted for the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD elections.

Another exit poll ETG-TNN, conducted by Times Now, also predicted a mandate for AAP with 146-156 wards. The survey predicted 84-94 wards for the BJP and 6-10 seats for Congress. Other parties may get 0-4 seats.

ALSO READ: Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE- Big setback for BJP as AAP predicted to win Delhi MCD