Delhi MCD Elections Results: Need PM Modi's blessings to improve Delhi's condition, says Kejriwal

Minutes after Aam Aadmi Party dethroned Bharatiya Janata Party from its 15-year rule of MCD, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Delhiites and said he's thankful to them for "choosing their son, brother" to run Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi, said Delhi CM.

"I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation," said Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, while the BJP has got 97, the latest State Election Commission figures show.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 99 wards and leading in four. The Congress was lagging far behind, winning just seven seats.

Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.