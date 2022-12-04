MCD Election Delhi 2022 Live: CM Kejriwal appeals to people - 'vote for corruption-free govt'

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy CM Manish Sisodia have appealed to people to vote for a corruption-free government in the city. Voting for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is currently underway. Kejriwal in a tweet urged the voters not to vote for parties that indulge in corruption and hooliganism. Sisodia said BJP has failed in 15 years of its rule in MCD.
The BJP, AAP, and Congress are taking on each other to govern the city, which has been with the saffron party for the last 15 years. So far, the contest was bipolar between Congress and BJP. However, this time, the AAP's entry has made the contest three-way. Among the issues that dominated the political campaign were corruption, health infrastructure, and cleanliness.
Polling for the civic body is underway amid tight security, with about 40,000 Delhi Police officers, 20,000 home guards, and 108 CAPF and SAP companies deployed to ensure peaceful voting. All Delhi government schools were closed on Saturday due to the election. The MCD schools will also be shut on December 5 — the day after the election.
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan cast his vote at a polling booth in Krishna Nagar. He said he has full confidence that a large number of people from Delhi will cast their votes. Under the leadership of PM Modi, he said, the BJP has taken the country to new heights, "I hope people vote accordingly". "Delhi has seen the work of BJP in last 15 years," the former health minister said.
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Congress leader Alka Lamba casts her vote at a polling booth in Raghubir Nagar. She appealed to people to 'vote for change'.
Delhi MCD Election 2022: BJP MP Parvesh Verma and his wife cast their votes for Delhi MCD Election 2022 at a polling booth in Matiala Village. After casting his vote, Verma said the AAP was claiming to form government in Goa, Uttarakhand and UP but people know they have a habit of lying. "During Covid, no one from the AAP was seen working for the people. Only MCD workers were standing with people. We are getting around 210 seats out of 250 in the MCD polls," he said.
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to people to vote for an honest party, and vote for decent and good people. In a tweet, he urged the people not to vote for those who indulge in corruption and hooliganism. "Do not vote for those who litter Delhi. Vote for those who will make Delhi shine and clean. Vote for those who work, don't vote for those who stop all work," he said.
Delhi MCD Election 2022: As polling continues, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia appealed to people to keep in mind that the corporation's duty is to keep the city clean but the BJP has not done anything. "1.5 crore people are going to vote in Municipal Corporation polls. I appeal to people to keep in my mind that MCD's priority is to keep the city clean. BJP has not done anything for Delhi for 15 years, it has failed miserably to work for the people," Sisodia said.
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Aster casting his vote, Maken said people should see the candidates and vote accordingly. He said Congress candidates are good and people should vote for the candidate which will be available for them after polls.
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Senior Congress leader and former central minister Ajay Maken arrives at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden to cast his vote.
Delhi MCD Election: People have started lining up to cast their votes at polling booths across the city. Latest visuals shared by news agency ANI show people lining up in Matala village and Rajouri Garden.
