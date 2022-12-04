MCD Election Delhi 2022 Live: CM Kejriwal appeals to people - 'vote for corruption-free govt'

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy CM Manish Sisodia have appealed to people to vote for a corruption-free government in the city. Voting for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is currently underway. Kejriwal in a tweet urged the voters not to vote for parties that indulge in corruption and hooliganism. Sisodia said BJP has failed in 15 years of its rule in MCD.

The BJP, AAP, and Congress are taking on each other to govern the city, which has been with the saffron party for the last 15 years. So far, the contest was bipolar between Congress and BJP. However, this time, the AAP's entry has made the contest three-way. Among the issues that dominated the political campaign were corruption, health infrastructure, and cleanliness.

Polling for the civic body is underway amid tight security, with about 40,000 Delhi Police officers, 20,000 home guards, and 108 CAPF and SAP companies deployed to ensure peaceful voting. All Delhi government schools were closed on Saturday due to the election. The MCD schools will also be shut on December 5 — the day after the election.