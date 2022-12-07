scorecardresearch
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full list of Winners - AAP, BJP, Congress

Delhi civic elections: While the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has crossed the 120-mark to lead in 121 wards, the BJP is in 96 wards. The Congress is a distant third and is in 11 wards. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. 

Delhi civic poll result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be heading for a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. So far, the BJP has won 54 seats whereas AAP has won 71 seats and Congress has secured 4 seats. While the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has crossed the 120-mark and leading in 131 wards, the BJP is ahead in 103 wards. The Congress is a distant third and is ahead in 11 wards.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4.  Delhi has 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray. Exit polls predicted a major win for AAP but the BJP is also giving a neck-to-neck fight. India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted 149-171 wards for AAP, 61-91 wards for the BJP, and 3-7 wards for the Congress in the MCD elections. 

As per this exit poll, BJP is likely to get 35 per cent vote share whereas the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may get 43 per cent vote share. Congress, on the other hand, is likely to get 10 per cent votes. 

MCD Elections 2022: Winners across wards

Ward Winning party
Narela  
Bankner  
Holambi Kalan  
Alipur  
Bakhtawarpur  
Mukundpur  
Sant Nagar AAP
Kadipur AAP
Jharoda AAP
Rithala  
Sultanpur AAP
Sultanpuri A AAP
Saboli  

Adarsh Nagar

  
Mohan Garden BJP
Chirag Delhi BJP leading
Rohini BJP
Samaypur Badli BJP
Anand Vihar BJP
Gokulpuri BJP
Laxmi Nagar BJP
Mohan Nagar BJP
Lajpat Nagar BJP
Geeta Colony BJP
Siddhart Nagar BJP
Krishna Nagar BJP
Sarita Vihar BJP
Andrews Ganj  
Burari AAP
Azadpur AAP
Dwarka AAP
Civil Lines AAP
Chandni Chowk AAP
Daryaganj AAP
Kapashera AAP
Jama Masjid AAP
Shastri Park Congress
Karol Bagh  
Najafgarh  
Rajinder Nagar  
Hauz Khas  
Keshav Puram  
Rajouri Garden  
Paharganj  
Mithapur  
Malaviya Nagar  

Greater Kailash

  
Mehrauli  
Budh Vihar  
Pooth Khurd  
Shastri Nagar  
Sangam Park  
Kishanganj  

Delhi MCD election result - AAP winners list

Ward Winner name
Civil Lines Vikas
Sultanpuri A Bobi
Jama Masjid  Sultana Abad
Kapashera Aarti Yadav
   
   
   
   
   

 

Delhi MCD election result - BJP winners list

Ward Winner name
Laxmi Nagar Alka Yadav
Rohini Ritu Garg
Krishna Nagar Krishna Nagar
Monika Pant Anand Vihar
Neetu Sarita Vihar
   
   
   
   

Delhi MCD election result - Congress winners list

Ward Winner name
Shastri Park Sameer Ahmad
   
   
   

Published on: Dec 07, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
Posted by: Mehak Agarwal, Dec 07, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
