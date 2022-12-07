Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full list of Winners - AAP, BJP, Congress

Delhi civic poll result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be heading for a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. So far, the BJP has won 54 seats whereas AAP has won 71 seats and Congress has secured 4 seats. While the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has crossed the 120-mark and leading in 131 wards, the BJP is ahead in 103 wards. The Congress is a distant third and is ahead in 11 wards.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. Delhi has 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray. Exit polls predicted a major win for AAP but the BJP is also giving a neck-to-neck fight. India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted 149-171 wards for AAP, 61-91 wards for the BJP, and 3-7 wards for the Congress in the MCD elections.

As per this exit poll, BJP is likely to get 35 per cent vote share whereas the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may get 43 per cent vote share. Congress, on the other hand, is likely to get 10 per cent votes.

MCD Elections 2022: Winners across wards

Ward Winning party Narela Bankner Holambi Kalan Alipur Bakhtawarpur Mukundpur Sant Nagar AAP Kadipur AAP Jharoda AAP Rithala Sultanpur AAP Sultanpuri A AAP Saboli Adarsh Nagar Mohan Garden BJP Chirag Delhi BJP leading Rohini BJP Samaypur Badli BJP Anand Vihar BJP Gokulpuri BJP Laxmi Nagar BJP Mohan Nagar BJP Lajpat Nagar BJP Geeta Colony BJP Siddhart Nagar BJP Krishna Nagar BJP Sarita Vihar BJP Andrews Ganj Burari AAP Azadpur AAP Dwarka AAP Civil Lines AAP Chandni Chowk AAP Daryaganj AAP Kapashera AAP Jama Masjid AAP Shastri Park Congress Karol Bagh Najafgarh Rajinder Nagar Hauz Khas Keshav Puram Rajouri Garden Paharganj Mithapur Malaviya Nagar Greater Kailash Mehrauli Budh Vihar Pooth Khurd Shastri Nagar Sangam Park Kishanganj

Delhi MCD election result - AAP winners list

Ward Winner name Civil Lines Vikas Sultanpuri A Bobi Jama Masjid Sultana Abad Kapashera Aarti Yadav

Delhi MCD election result - BJP winners list

Ward Winner name Laxmi Nagar Alka Yadav Rohini Ritu Garg Krishna Nagar Krishna Nagar Monika Pant Anand Vihar Neetu Sarita Vihar

Delhi MCD election result - Congress winners list

Ward Winner name Shastri Park Sameer Ahmad

