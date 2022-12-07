Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full list of Winners - AAP, BJP, Congress

Delhi civic poll result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be heading for a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. So far, the BJP has won 54 seats whereas AAP has won 71 seats and Congress has secured 4 seats. While the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has crossed the 120-mark and leading in 131 wards, the BJP is ahead in 103 wards. The Congress is a distant third and is ahead in 11 wards.
Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. Delhi has 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray. Exit polls predicted a major win for AAP but the BJP is also giving a neck-to-neck fight. India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted 149-171 wards for AAP, 61-91 wards for the BJP, and 3-7 wards for the Congress in the MCD elections.
As per this exit poll, BJP is likely to get 35 per cent vote share whereas the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may get 43 per cent vote share. Congress, on the other hand, is likely to get 10 per cent votes.
MCD Elections 2022: Winners across wards
|Ward
|Winning party
|Narela
|Bankner
|Holambi Kalan
|Alipur
|Bakhtawarpur
|Mukundpur
|Sant Nagar
|AAP
|Kadipur
|AAP
|Jharoda
|AAP
|Rithala
|Sultanpur
|AAP
|Sultanpuri A
|AAP
|Saboli
|
Adarsh Nagar
|Mohan Garden
|BJP
|Chirag Delhi
|BJP leading
|Rohini
|BJP
|Samaypur Badli
|BJP
|Anand Vihar
|BJP
|Gokulpuri
|BJP
|Laxmi Nagar
|BJP
|Mohan Nagar
|BJP
|Lajpat Nagar
|BJP
|Geeta Colony
|BJP
|Siddhart Nagar
|BJP
|Krishna Nagar
|BJP
|Sarita Vihar
|BJP
|Andrews Ganj
|Burari
|AAP
|Azadpur
|AAP
|Dwarka
|AAP
|Civil Lines
|AAP
|Chandni Chowk
|AAP
|Daryaganj
|AAP
|Kapashera
|AAP
|Jama Masjid
|AAP
|Shastri Park
|Congress
|Karol Bagh
|Najafgarh
|Rajinder Nagar
|Hauz Khas
|Keshav Puram
|Rajouri Garden
|Paharganj
|Mithapur
|Malaviya Nagar
|
Greater Kailash
|Mehrauli
|Budh Vihar
|Pooth Khurd
|Shastri Nagar
|Sangam Park
|Kishanganj
Delhi MCD election result - AAP winners list
|Ward
|Winner name
|Civil Lines
|Vikas
|Sultanpuri A
|Bobi
|Jama Masjid
|Sultana Abad
|Kapashera
|Aarti Yadav
Delhi MCD election result - BJP winners list
|Ward
|Winner name
|Laxmi Nagar
|Alka Yadav
|Rohini
|Ritu Garg
|Krishna Nagar
|Krishna Nagar
|Monika Pant
|Anand Vihar
|Neetu
|Sarita Vihar
Delhi MCD election result - Congress winners list
|Ward
|Winner name
|Shastri Park
|Sameer Ahmad
