Delhi Police detain protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar. Key points

Protesting farmers on Monday broke the barricades put up by Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar during their protest against rampant unemployment across the country. Some of them were even detained by the Delhi Police.

The call for protest was given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of around 40 farmers’ unions primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Ahead of the 'mahapanchayat', the security was beefed up at the borders of Delhi, including Singhu and Ghazipur, which witnessed massive protests during the agitation against the farm laws. In addition to that, the traffic movement was very slow at the Delhi-Noida Chilla border amid heightened security and the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPc in the national capital. The Delhi Police however has given no permission to hold any sort of protest at Jantar Mantar. The protesting farmers arrived at Jantar Mantar amid heavy security at around 10:25 AM and began their protests.

The Delhi Traffic Police late on Sunday had issued an advisory in view of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar tomorrow. It requested commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid certain roads for convenience. As per the advisory, some of the roads with a likelihood of congestion were—Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Pandit Pant Marg.

In view of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, #DelhiTrafficPolice requests commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the mentioned roads for convenience. pic.twitter.com/YZ82dP4tbR — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2022

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday was detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to make his way to the national capital to take part in the rally.

“The Delhi Police working at the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won’t stop, won’t get tired, won’t bow down,” Tikait tweeted in Hindi.



(With inputs from India Today and Aaj Tak)