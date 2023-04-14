Delhi power subsidy to continue as Lt Governor clears extension amid showdown with AAP

Delhi power subsidy extension has been cleared by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday hours after AAP accused him of trying to stall it.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the city will cease from Friday onwards as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy to consumers.

The minister said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file is still pending in the LG office.

“Till the file is approved we can't give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it's been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet,'' she alleged.

Atishi said that the file was sent a few days back and a response is still awaited.

“The budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The government has money for subsidy but we cannot spend it,'' she said.

