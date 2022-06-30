Devendra Fadnavis likely to take oath as Maharashtra CM around 7 pm

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to take oath as next chief minister of Maharashtra around 7 pm today, according to India Today. This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation from the post.

When sworn-in, Fadnavis will take over as Maharashtra CM over two years after he took oath in a dawn ceremony, but was forced to quit four days later.

Earlier today, in a bid to stake claim to form a new government in Maharashtra, Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 3 pm.

Shinde, who spent Wednesday night in a Goa hotel after returning from Guwahati with his camp, reached Mumbai this afternoon.

Earlier, a meeting of the BJP core committee was held at Sagar Bungalow, the residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai to further deliberate on the strategy for the course of action following Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. Party's top leaders including in-charge CT Ravi, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others were present in the meeting. Independent MLA Ravi Rana also reached his residence.

On the other hand, Eknath Shinde faction also held a meeting today in Goa to decide on their future course of action.

(With inputs from Sahil Joshi)