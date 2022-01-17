ECI changes Punjab polling date to Feb 20 due to Guru Ravidas Jayanti

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday shifted the date of upcoming Punjab polls from 14 February to 20 February on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

The development comes after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a letter to EC suggested the assembly polls be deferred by at least six days from 14 February.

The request for postponement of Punjab Assembly polls was put forth to the poll panel by several parties. These included Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress.

The request was made as many people from the Scheduled Caste community from State are likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16. Punjab is scheduled to go for polls on February 14, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.