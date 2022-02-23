ED arrests NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case after questioning him for nearly 6 hours earlier today.

Meanwhile, Malik after coming out of ED office said, "Will win, won't bow down."

The ED had summoned the minister today morning and brought him to its office in connection with a money laundering case over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.

Last week, the ED had conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to Haseena Parkar in Nagpada. The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman, Salim Qureshi, aka Salim Fruits.

