ED 'temporarily seals' National Herald building in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has 'temporarily' sealed premises of Young Indian company in National Herald office in Delhi, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

This comes amid Congress workers staging a protest outside the head office of party-owned National Herald newspaper against ED raid there in a money laundering case.

The ED raided the newspaper's Bahadurshah Zafar Marg office and 11 other locations on Tuesday as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, officials said, a week after the agency questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Hundreds of Congress workers including those from the party's Delhi unit gathered outside the Herald House building and staged protest against the raid.

The protesters also included members of the Delhi Mahila Congress and its president Amrita Dhawan. ''The raids by the ED are a proof that the BJP government at the Centre is trying to deviate the debate over relevant issues like price rise and unemployment,'' Dhawan said.

The probe agency has already questioned Sonia Gandhi and her MP-son Rahul Gandhi.

While Sonia Gandhi was questioned for over 11 hours over three rounds last month, Rahul Gandhi was quizzed for more than 50 hours over five days in June.