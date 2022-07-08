Eknath Shinde leaves for his first visit to Delhi after taking over as Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Delhi on Friday evening, officials said.

During his first visit to the national capital after he took over as chief minister, he is expected to meet the top BJP leadership, sources said. The visit also comes ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court on July 11 on a petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of Shinde and 15 MLAs of his faction.

Shinde was sworn in as chief minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP after he rebelled against Thackeray and brought down the Thackeray-led coalition government.

Shinde took a government charter flight for Delhi at 5.30 pm, officials said.

He will fly back to Pune on Saturday evening and proceed to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi puja at the Lord Vitthal temple on Sunday.