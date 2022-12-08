Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP eyes both Gujarat, Himachal; Congress only has Himachal hopes

Gujarat, Himachal Election Results 2022: The countdown has begun for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results, which will be announced today. The Election (EC) will soon begin the counting of votes for both states that went to polls in November and December. Himachal went to polls in a single phase on November 12 while voting in Gujarat was held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the ruling BJP in Gujarat and a tough fight in Himachal. Axis My India has given an edge to Congress in the hilly state, which changes government every other election. The BJP has been in power in the state for the last five years. So as per trends, Congress might return to power this time. In Gujarat, the Congress may remain in the second position with fewer seats while the AAP is expected to eat into the grand old party's share. A party needs 92 seats to form government in Gujarat and 35 seats to rule Himachal. In both states, the main contenders are BJP, Congress and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Himachal Election Results 2022 LIVE: Seraj, Simla Rural, and Hamirpur re three key seats that will be closely followed today. From Seraj, BJP's sitting chief minister Jai Ram Thakur is contesting while Vikramaditya Singh, son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, is contesting from Shimla Rural.
Gujarat Election Results LIVE: Ahead of the counting of votes, BJP's Hardik Patel says people know the saffron people met their expectations. "They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust," he adds.
Himachal Results 2022: Counting of votes for Himachal will begin at 8 am. Mandi SDM Ritika Jindal says the counting will begin at 8 am and the strong room will open at 7.30 am.
Gujarat Election Results 2022: Here's a list of key candidates whose results will be keenly watched. Among them are sitting chief minister Bhupendra Patel (Ghatlodia), Hardik Patel (Viramgam), Rivaba Jadeja (Jamnagar North), Jignesh Mevani (Badgam), Gandhinagar South (Alpesh Thakor), Gopal Italia (Katargam), and Isudan Gadhvi (Khambalia).
Gujarat Election Result 2022: Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the ruling BJP. India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted 129-151 seats for the BJP, 16-30 for Congress and 9-21 for AAP. Today's Chanakya has given 150 seats for the saffron party, 19 for Congress and 11 for AAP.
Himachal Election Results 2022: In the last election, the BJP wrested the hilly state from the ruling Congress. The saffron party secured nearly 49 per cent votes and got 44 seats, up by 18 with a vote share swing of 10 per cent. The grand old party, which had won the state in 2012, lost the election to the saffron party as it could get only 21 of 68 seats.
Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the last assembly election, but with reduced strength. Its win, however, was significant as it happened just two years after a massive reservation protest then led by Hardik Patel. The BJP got 99 seats, the lowest in over two decades, with 49 per cent vote share. The Congress, on the other hand, bettered its number from 61 in 2012 to 77 with 41 per cent votes.
Assembly Election Results 2022: The EC has set up 116 counting centres to count votes in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh where bypolls were held. The counting will start at 8 am. First, postal ballots will be counted and then after a gap of 30 minutes, the counting of votes for EVMs will begin at 8.30 am.
Assembly Election results 2022: Besides Gujarat and Himachal, by-elections six assembly and one Lok Sabha seats were held recently. The counting will also be taken up for these seats.
Assembly Election Results Live: The Election Commission (EC) will today announce the results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Counting will begin at 8 am, and postal ballots will be taken up first. After 8:30, the counting of EVMs will start and will continue till all votes are counted. The whole process is expected to be complete by end of the day.
