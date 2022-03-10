Election Results: How, when and where to watch live TV coverage on Aaj Tak, India Today

The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly elections 2022 will begin at 8 am on Thursday and the final results will be declared likely by the end of the day.

A total of 690 assembly seats are up for grabs in the five states. While UP has the highest number of seats at 403, Punjab has 117 assembly seats. Uttarakhand has 70 seats, Goa has 40 and Manipur has 60 seats.

The voting in the five states was held between February 10 and March 7.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a comfortable majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. BJP is predicted to win 288-326 seats in the state, paving the way for a second term for chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to sweep Punjab, its first major expansion outside Delhi. The party is predicted to get a 41 per cent vote share, translating into 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly. Congress, the incumbent party, could get 19-31 seats with a vote share of 23 per cent, Axis My India exit poll predicted.

Whether the exit polls hold true or not will be known in some hours as the counting starts across the five states.

