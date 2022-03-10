Elections Result 2022: List of top winners and losers

Counting of votes is underway in five states-- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. As per the current trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a second consecutive win in UP whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered Punjab with a bang.

In the other three states except Punjab, BJP is emerging as the dominant force. The grand old Congress has failed to secure double-digit seats in all other states except Punjab, as per the current trends.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Congress party has lost badly in these elections. We didn’t get the expected results. In Punjab, people got another option and elected AAP. BJP’s win is a victory of their election management too.”

Election result

As per India Today's election dashboard (4:04 pm), the BJP is leading in Uttar Pradesh (UP) with 264 seats which is way above the halfway mark. The halfway mark stands at 202 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The closest competition is Samajwadi Party at 134 seats, followed by the Congress and others at two seats each and the BSP at one seat.

Talking of Punjab, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is all set to sweep the border state as it has secured 92 seats, which is way above the halfway mark of 59 seats. Following closely is Congress at 18 seats, the SAD at four seats, BJP at two seats and others with one seat.

In case of Uttarakhand, the BJP is above the halfway mark of 36 already and has secured 48 seats at the time of writing this story. The Congress has secured 18 seats so far in the state while others have four seats.

The BJP is inching closer towards the halfway mark in Goa as it currently has 19 seats as per the current trends. Congress has 12 seats in Goa at present, followed by TMC and AAP at three and two seats respectively.

The counting of votes has been slightly slow in Manipur. As per the latest trends, the saffron party has crossed the halfway mark as it has secured 31 seats. Others have secured 23 seats while Congress has secured six seats in the northeastern state.

Top winners from Punjab

AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann wins Dhuri seat

AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur wins Amritsar East seat

AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Meet Haher wins Barnala Assembly seat

AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke wins Bhadaur

AAP’s Charanjit Singh wins Chamkaur Sahib

Top losers from Punjab

CM Charanjit Singh Channi loses from Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur

Amarinder Singh loses Patiala seat

Ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal loses from Lambi seat

Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal trailing in Jalalabad seat

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal fails to make a mark and could not even save his deposit from the Samrala seat

Navjot Singh Sidhu loses from Amritsar East seat

SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia loses from Amritsar East seat

Top winners from UP

CM Yogi Adityanath leading in Gorakhpur Urban

BJP's MLA from Lakhimpur Kheri Shashank Verma

SP’s Azam Khan leads in Rampur

SP’s Akhilesh Yadav maintains lead in Karhal

BJP’s Surendra Kumar Kushwaha leads in Fazil Nagar

SP’s Shivpal Yadav leads from Jaswant Nagar

BJP’s Satish Mahana leads from Maharajpur

BJP’s Mukta Raja leading from Aligarh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh leading from Noida

SP’s Mehboob Ali leading from Amroha

Top losers from UP

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya trails from Sirathu

Ex-Minister and SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya trails from Fazil Nagar

Congress’ Louise Khurshid trails in Farrukhabad

Top winners from Uttarakhand

Congress’ Yashpal Arya leads in Khatima

Leader of Opposition Preetam Singh leads in Chakrata

BJP’s Mohan Bisht wins in Lalkuan

BJP’s Satpal Maharaj leads in Chaubattakhal

Top losers from Uttarakhand

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami trails in Khatima constituency

Ex-CM Harish Rawat loses in Lalkuan constituency

AAP CM candidate Col. Ajay Kautiyal trails in Gangotri

Congress’ Keshar Singh trails in Chaubattakhal

Top winners from Goa

CM Pramod Sawant wins from the Sanquelim constituency

Congress’ leader of opposition Digambar Kamat wins from the Margao constituency

Ex-Deputy CM Vijay Sardesai leads in Fatorda

Top losers from Goa

Former Goa CM and defence minister Late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar loses from Panaji seat. Utpal contested an independent candidate.

Ex-Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar trails in Mandream seat. He contested as an independent candidate

AAP’s CM candidate Amit Palekar trails in St Cruz seat

Top winners from Manipur

Manipur CM N Biren Singh wins in Heingang seat

Congress’ Okrom Ibobi Singh wins in Thoubal

Congress’ Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh wins in Khundrakpam

BJP’s Thongam Biswajit Singh leads in Thongju

Top losers from Manipur

Deputy CM Y Joykumar Singh loses from Uripok