Elections Result 2022: List of top winners and losers

Counting of votes is underway in five states-- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. As per the current trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a second consecutive win in UP whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered Punjab with a bang.
In the other three states except Punjab, BJP is emerging as the dominant force. The grand old Congress has failed to secure double-digit seats in all other states except Punjab, as per the current trends.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Congress party has lost badly in these elections. We didn’t get the expected results. In Punjab, people got another option and elected AAP. BJP’s win is a victory of their election management too.”
Election result
As per India Today's election dashboard (4:04 pm), the BJP is leading in Uttar Pradesh (UP) with 264 seats which is way above the halfway mark. The halfway mark stands at 202 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
The closest competition is Samajwadi Party at 134 seats, followed by the Congress and others at two seats each and the BSP at one seat.
Talking of Punjab, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is all set to sweep the border state as it has secured 92 seats, which is way above the halfway mark of 59 seats. Following closely is Congress at 18 seats, the SAD at four seats, BJP at two seats and others with one seat.
In case of Uttarakhand, the BJP is above the halfway mark of 36 already and has secured 48 seats at the time of writing this story. The Congress has secured 18 seats so far in the state while others have four seats.
The BJP is inching closer towards the halfway mark in Goa as it currently has 19 seats as per the current trends. Congress has 12 seats in Goa at present, followed by TMC and AAP at three and two seats respectively.
The counting of votes has been slightly slow in Manipur. As per the latest trends, the saffron party has crossed the halfway mark as it has secured 31 seats. Others have secured 23 seats while Congress has secured six seats in the northeastern state.
